Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Set for Anime NYC; Teaser Drops Thursday

Netflix is dropping a teaser for Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch on Thursday to coincide with Anime NYC.

Liev Schreiber stars as Sam Fisher in a gritty animated take on Ubisoft’s hit stealth game franchise.

Exclusive panel includes Derek Kolstad and other creators, with sneak peeks and special giveaways for fans.

Show promises tense espionage action, stylish 2D animation, and moral conflicts within covert operations.

If you're a fan of the franchise and you've been waiting patiently for some new intel on Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost's Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, The Perfect Couple)-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Thursday is going to be a very good day for you. Earlier today, Netflix confirmed that an official teaser offering our best look yet at Schreiber's Sam Fisher in action will drop this Thursday to coincide with the animated series' panel during Anime NYC. Here's a look at the official overview for the panel, followed by a look at the newest key art poster and new preview images:

Netflix Presents: Sakamoto Days, Splinter Cell, Blue Eye Samurai, and More!

From fan-fave anime Sakamoto Days and Record of Ragnarok III, popular video game adaptations Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and Devil May Cry, to cultural phenom Blue Eye Samurai, immerse yourself in the thrill of animation at Netflix with exclusive debuts, sneak peeks, special guests, and giveaways. Special guests include: Derek Kolstad, Jane Wu, and Michael Green. (Thursday, August 21st, 7 pm ET: Main Stage Presented by Ito En – Hall 1D)

"Based on Ubisoft's popular game franchise and produced by the developer, 'Deathwatch' brings Sam Fisher's stealthy world to the small screen with a gritty new animated series. Co-directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet Daâge and bound for Netflix, the show follows the covert operations and moral conflicts of its iconic protagonist. With writing from Derek Kolstad ('John Wick') and music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, the series promises espionage, tech, and tension in a sharply drawn 2D style," read the original official overview of the series. Now, here's a look at the updated image gallery:

For those of you new to the franchise, Splinter Cell spotlights Fisher, a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon. With the series set to debut this fall, the clip below begins ominously with a pair of goggles slowly sinking deeper into the water – before the teaser moves to the person we're assuming they belong to before what appears to be a black and white flashback to a scene where flowers are placed on the coffin of someone named "Douglas Shetland" (with "Beloved Father" inscribed on the wooden casket). "Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are. And they'll never see you coming for them," Schreiber's Fisher narrates – before a final cut at the end that we won't spoil.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an animated adaptation of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the award-winning series of espionage video games created by Ubisoft, with the first released in 2002. A series of tie-in novels following Fisher on his missions as a black ops agent was published in the mid-2000s. Stemming from Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) serves as the head writer, with Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft serving as executive producers.

