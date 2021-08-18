SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs Production Cel Hits Auction

SpongeBob SquarePants maybe Nickelodeon's most iconic cartoon. Listen, I grew up on Doug, Rugrats, and Hey Arnold, which hit all the nostalgia buttons still to this very day. SpongeBob, however, is becoming an oddity in the way it has lasted and hit in multiple generations. This funny and unusual tale of a sentient sponge living amongst aquatic creatures is not only one of the longest-running Nickelodeon shows of all time, but it is currently the fifth-longest running animated series currently on television in the United States. This franchise has spawned multiple films and an endless sea of merch featuring its iconic characters of Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, Gary, Plankton, Mr. Krabs, and the eponymous SpongeBob himself. Now, fans of this lasting animated franchise can bring a part of its history into their home with this listing over at Heritage Auctions.

SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs Production Cel and Master Background (Nickelodeon, 1999).

SpongeBob's nemesis Bubble Bass complains that his Krabby Patty came without pickles and chaos quickly ensues in this aptly named cartoon titled "Pickles". The show was part of episode 6 in season 1 and offered in this lot is an original Master setup of SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs from the 02:55 mark in it. The two hand-painted characters together measure 7.5" x 5" on a 16 field cel that is paired with a hand-painted production background of the interior of The Krusty Krab. The cels and background work flawlessly together to form an ideal setup from one of the few SpongeBob cartoons to be animated with cels. Minor handling and condition is Very Good.

Best of luck to all SpongeBob SquarePants fans bidding on this production cel and master background. The auction is now live right here at this link, so head over to Heritage Auctions and stake your claim!