Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Review, season 2, spy x family

Spy x Family S02E06 "The Fearsome Luxury Cruise Ship": Smooth Sailing

Crunchyroll's Spy x Family Season 2 Ep. 6 "The Fearsome Luxury Cruise Ship" shows us more rounded versions of both Yor and Twilight.

Article Summary Yor shines in assassin mode, while Twilight grapples with being a "fun" dad in Spy x Family S02E06.

Action-packed episode with the Forgers targeted by bounty hunters on a cruise.

Anya's antics add humor, using Twilight's guard to make him a more exciting parent.

S02E06 delivers humor, action, and deeper character development in the Forger family.

Crunchyroll's Spy x Family Season 2, "The Fearsome Luxury Cruise Ship," shows us more rounded versions of both Yor and Twilight. Yet another insanely fun episode that was also a plot-driven story filled with a thoroughly fun adventure. We get to see Yor in action while Twilight struggles to be the "fun" dad. This episode was simply fantastic; it was campy, it was serious, and it gave us the badass Yor we always love in hyper-assassin mode. Hell, I even loved how silly Twilight ended up looking in this episode. Definitely chef kiss for Spy x Family with this episode.

It does not take long for the episode to get to action: Matthew and Yor are having dinner with the Gretchers, and soon after, Matthew realizes they are being tailed and quickly addresses the situation at hand, cornering the assassin that was closely following. It is clear the mission has been compromised and that they are being targeted on a first-come-first-serve basis trying to cash in the bounty on the lady and her baby. We soon realize the gravity of the situation as we see how many assassins are really targeting them.

They also do not realize they are dealing with Yor, who kills the first server to reach them before even Matthew gets to them, and then while escorting the Gretchers she elegantly and quietly evades and halts every attempt on the family… so unlike regular life Yor. The mission now is to escort the family to second class, where they can probably spend the rest of the trip in peace. The bounty hunters have pretty much realized they are dealing with Garden and are aware this will be harder than initially planned.

The episode goes by really fast; thankfully, Anya notices Yor before Loid does and is able to distract and confuse Twilight into being a more "fun" dad who shows and wears his excitement during a vacation with his daughter. Anya is so funny when she uses his constant being on guard against him. We find out Twilight has also realized about the microphones set up throughout the ship. However, Yor was able to successfully avoid the blow from the upcoming assassin coming their way.

This episode really made me love Yor, Twilight, and Anya more— they are all so out of their element, and their actions, as well as reactions, are just on point. The episode went by in a blink, and I wish we get many more like these in the future; I could not stop watching my screen or pause while the episode was on. Definitely a quality episode, one of those that guarantees I will keep watching this anime. The characters just keep getting better and funnier the more layers or adventures you add.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 6 "The Fearsome Luxury Cruise Ship" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9.5 / 10 Crunchyroll's Spy x Family Season 2, "The Fearsome Luxury Cruise Ship," shows us more rounded versions of both Yor and Twilight. Yet another insanely fun episode that was also a plot-driven story filled with a thoroughly fun adventure. We get to see Yor in action while Twilight struggles to be the "fun" dad. This episode was simply fantastic; it was campy, it was serious, and it gave us the badass Yor we always love in hyper-assassin mode. Hell, I even loved how silly Twilight ended up looking in this episode. Definitely chef kiss for Spy x Family with this episode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!