Spy x Family S02E10: Forgers Enjoy Luxurious Vacation & Anya Brags

Spy x Family S02E10: "Enjoy the Resort to the Fullest"/"Bragging About Vacation" was all about the Forgers enjoying their time together.

The two-part episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "Enjoy the Resort to the Fullest" & "Bragging About Vacation" was a very sweet episode that gives us a happy Forger family genuinely enjoying their time together. The Forgers enjoying each other's company will always be our favorite episodes when it comes to plot. We get to see Loid finally relaxing and letting himself enjoy, and it seems to have been without even realizing it. This was a very enjoyable episode, fit for us Twi/Yor fans.

For the first part, "Enjoy the Resort to the Fullest," we see Loid and Anya disembark from the cruise – and waiting for them at the resort? Mama Yor with a swollen cheek, and, of course Loid noticed it immediately. Also: Of course, I was letting my Twi/Yor-ship-simp flag fly. Along the trip we see the montage throughout the day of all the activities they did and the enjoyment. I was obsessed with Loid's constant look over Yor and Anya. It was a very sweet segment, and it warmed my heart how loving and relaxed they were throughout the stay and how much fun they all seemed to have, including Loid.

No matter how tired Yor was, she went along with each of Anya's requests, even diving and surfing. I found it adorable when Anya tried taking it back when she heard Yor's mental concern about her wound. While I was surprised so many activities could be crammed into one day, they managed to make it through with a smile and without further obstacles. Toward the end, as they are making their way back, Yor and Anya pass out of exhaustion, and Loid is stuck carrying both of them back. My favorite part was his smile at the end: he seemed so relaxed and genuinely happy. I think this episode has to be one of my favorites simply because it caters to my love of Forger-centered episodes and extra points if it includes moments between Yor and Loid.

The following segment, "Bragging About Vacation," was more on the funny side. The Forgers are back from vacation, and Bond is a happy doggo. Franky gets treats for watching over Bond. My favorite part was how Yor's colleagues did not expect the silly souvenirs they got, yet at the same time not surprised at how Yor seemed to lack social tact even when it comes to gift-giving. It was very funny, I love seeing Yor in her social situations; such a great assassin and absolutely clumsy when it comes to regular human interactions… I can relate.

After embellishing what went on in the ship for attention, Anya is made fun of and gets home right after Yuri and tells the adults. This was another fantastic scene where we see what each of them really thinks and how they lie for a living, yet what they tell Anya is completely different to ensure she knows lying is not encouraged. I wonder if all their truths will ever come out at some point and what their reactions while facing it would be. I have to say, Anya is a true camper for always handling this like a champ. This was a very enjoyable episode.

