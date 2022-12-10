Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 23 The Unwavering Path: Mission Accomplished

In this week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, S01E23 "The Unwavering Path," the tennis match continues but will Yor be up for Fiona's challenge? Fiona continues being a gnat around the Loid candy as they continue their attempt to win the tournament. It was a fun episode that managed to get some laughs. It also contains the formula that works for this anime so well: over-the-top and balls-to-the-wall moments that captivate viewers and make them unable to look anywhere until it ends. It somehow also manages to make time fly and be over in a blink.

Well, Loid and Fiona unravel each trick the Campbells had up their sleeves (rubber bullets, moving net, air tampering) and managed to win the underground tennis competition. Despite my feelings for Fiona, it was still a very funny scene. I enjoyed how over-the-top things got and even when Campbell's kid was humbled by Loid. Hell, even Campbell himself seemed pleased about it. However, Loid catches the moment when Campbell gets a very important message about the painting they went to collect for WISE and when they attempt to collect the prize, they are denied the painting stating it is the one item in the whole collection they are not able to take.

They are too close now, and they refused to give up as the painting contained the location of the Zacharis Dossier, which could put the existing peace into jeopardy and start a war again. I love the little spy action moments we get to see, and I often wish we could have more of these. Fiona and Loid manage to exchange the painting with a fake, and they are able to obtain the location of the Dossier. As imagined, Fiona still refuses to give up on her ideal of more than spy-partnering alongside Twilight. I am not a fan of Fiona, and even more so after this episode. You do not go around threatening the fake happiness of the Forgers around me!

Anyway, as Loid asks Fiona to drop him off in a different location to not raise questions among his neighbors, they encounter Yor and Anya at the Park. Fiona, unable to contain her flipping self, marches toward Yor and, like a brat, challenges Yor to a match to prove she is better suited for Loid. But Yor puts her to shame from the very start. On her first try, she goes so hard she breaks the ball into tiny squares. I giggled way too hard during this scene. On the second try, Yor hits the ball so hard that even Friona calls it faster than the speed of light. The ball even continues pushing against her racket until it breaks, and she tells Yor she will be back for a rematch before storming off… crying in shame.

I celebrated along with York, to be honest, and kinda even wanted to punch Loid for not stopping it. I wonder what was behind Yor's sudden change in mood. Even on the scene after where we see Anya playing and Yor sitting on the couch hugging a pillow. Is she second-guessing herself again? Or is she doubting the Forger vibe? I am so sad, and I hope this gets addressed at some point during this run. I am not a fan of how non-committal Loid has been trying to remain in the past few episodes. Oh, we also get a rundown on what Zachari hid that they were hunting for, and surprise… it just ended up being a collection of rare images of his favorite actresses. Creep. Anyway, I look forward to the next episode of Spy x Family and getting some insight into Yor's mind.

Spy x Family Season 1 Episode 23 "The Unwavering Path" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8 / 10 In this week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, S01E23 "The Unwavering Path," the tennis match continues but will Yor be up for Fiona's challenge? Fiona continues being a gnat around the Loid candy as they continue their attempt to win the tournament. It was a fun episode that managed to get some laughs. It also contains the formula that works for this anime so well: over-the-top and balls-to-the-wall moments that captivate viewers and make them unable to look anywhere until it ends. It somehow also manages to make time fly and be over in a blink.