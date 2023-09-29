Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, preview, season 2, spy x family, trailer

Spy x Family Season 2 Trailer: Crunchyroll's Favorite Family Returns

Finally, The Forgers are back! Our favorite fake family is returning on October 7th, when Crunchyroll brings us Spy x Family Season 2.

Finally, our favorite fake family is returning to our screens soon with Crunchyroll's new season of Spy x Family. The new trailer is as fun as it is cute, just like the previous season, it looks colorful and adorable filled with adventures we cannot wait to see. It is pretty exciting to see the Forgers return along with their precious fluffy pup. We cannot wait for Anya's wackiness trying to help Loid in fulfilling his mission while making it ten times harder than it should be – and now, we know that Crunchyroll viewers won't have to wait too much longer…

The new English dubbed trailer for Spy x Family season 2 has been released. The anime is set to return on October 7th, airing on Crunchyroll every Saturday after its broadcast in Japan. Along with it, our favorite fake family returns: Loid-slash-Twilight the spy dad, Yor the assassin mom, a mind reader daughter, and their very special dog Bond with precognition abilities. The show follows the family Twilight gathered in order to complete his mission: get into the most prestigious school where he can get close to his target… which continues getting harder and harder the more Anya tries to help. It is a very adorable, campy show that makes me smile whenever it is on.

World peace is at stake and secret agent <Twilight> (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath.

The trailer looks so fun, just like the first season: campy and unpredictable, and filled with all the cute Yor and Loid moments the I cannot wait for. I am so very excited to see why is Yor cranky and why is Loid following worried. I have so many questions, mostly wanting spoilers hoping their fake relationship leads to the cute future I simp for. Anyway, the art looks just as colorful and adorable and I am very curious to see the adventures our family will be getting into, the missions Loid will take on, and the new customers the Thorn Princess will be servicing. I grew to love Damian, so I also wonder where that will lead to. Also even more excited to see Anya return, she is the prefect representation of making friends with social anxiety.

The anime is produced by TOHO and based on the Spy x Family manga created by Tatsuya Endo. The second season of Spy x Family will also be dubbed on the following languages: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic (although the Dub premiere dates have not been announced yet).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!