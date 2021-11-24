Squid Game: Netflix Series Highlighted in Newest CASETiFY Collection

Squid Game has been a big deal ever since premiering on Netflix back on September 17th, and now the series is continuing its' influence with a tech-accessory collaboration. CASETiFY has announced an exclusive collaboration inspired by Netflix's most-watched series to date, Squid Game. The series has taken the world by storm and is now partnering up with CASETiFY to introduce a range of tech accessories—giving players and fans the ultimate advantage to protect their tech. Fans worldwide can sign up for priority access to the collection by visiting casetify.com, ahead of its launch on Nov 25.

Paying tribute to the cultural phenomenon and life-changing journey that Seong Gi-hun, Cho Sang-woo, and Kang Sae-byeok went through, the collection displays exclusive designs and references from the show, on CASETiFY's strongest 9.8-ft. drop-proof accessories made for iPhone (including the new iPhone 13 series) and select Samsung models. With a nod to the games, invitations, and uniforms, fans are able to feel a part of the experience through customizable designs resembling elements from the hit series. Personalized designs give customers the option to dress their tech in the iconic player tracksuit–choosing the number of their favorite player from 001 to 456. Whether it's the infamous Young-hee doll in the first game of red light green light or the intricate tracing of dalgona, customers can determine their fate with CASETiFY's lineup of protective accessories, including the signature Impact, Ultra Impact, and Ultra Compostable Cases, alongside the newly launched Re/CASETiFY Crush Cases, starting at $40 USD.

"There's no denying that Squid Game grabbed the world's attention with its complex characters, riveting story-telling—it's what inspired us as a global brand to create a collection with elements from the series that resonate with audiences all over the world, celebrating this moment in entertainment history," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng.

Designs in the collection extend to AirPods, Watch Bands, and a specialty Magsafe wireless charger made to resemble the viral dalgona challenge. Devoted fans can also secure a limited edition Squid Game design sold exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-Lab app. Accessories in the collection retail for $35 – $52 USD and are available while supplies last. The Squid Game x CASETiFY collection launches online and in CASETiFY Studio locations, with products shipping to more than 100+ countries. To win the grand prize of limited edition designs before they're gone, visit casetify.com/co-lab/squidgame and download the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store).