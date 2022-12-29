Stan Lee Documentary Announced by Disney+; Set for 2023 Premiere

In honor of what would've been the Marvel Comics legend & comics industry icon's 100th birthday, The Walt Disney Company announced on Wednesday that a documentary on the life of Stan Lee will be hitting Disney+ sometime in 2023. And what life it was that Lee led, going to serve as the co-creator of globally-beloved characters like Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers, and more. But as fans well know, Lee's Marvel Comics life wasn't just on the creative end, appearing as himself on a number of occasions in the very comics he influenced for well over a half-century. And as the popular Marvel character began making their move into live-action adaptations, attempting to learn where Lee would cameo next became its own sport among MCU viewers.

Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier in the week to celebrate a century of Lee's pop culture influences and confirm that the documentary would be hitting screens next year. Following that, a look at the "secret origin" of two of Lee's most popular catchphrases, courtesy of the folks at Marvel.com:

The Secret Origin of Stan Lee's "Excelsior" & "True Believer"

"Excelsior": Perhaps his most famous "Stan-ism," the Latin word "Excelsior" became Lee's signature signoff since it was first used in a "Stan Soapbox" column circa 1968. While the word's etymology (and usage) has a long history, it has come to be synonymous with Smilin' Stan. It is also representative of the Marvel Comics philosophy: to embrace creative and innovative storytelling, pushing the comics medium to go "ever higher."

"True Believer": Still widely used today, a "True Believer" is a nickname for a devoted reader who follows the latest from Marvel Comics. Lee professed his love for True Believers in a "Stan's Soapbox" from 1967, along with a promise to deliver only the best to those who believe.