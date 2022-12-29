Stan Lee Documentary Announced by Disney+; Set for 2023 Premiere

Posted on
by
|
Comments

In honor of what would've been the Marvel Comics legend & comics industry icon's 100th birthday, The Walt Disney Company announced on Wednesday that a documentary on the life of Stan Lee will be hitting Disney+ sometime in 2023. And what life it was that Lee led, going to serve as the co-creator of globally-beloved characters like Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers, and more. But as fans well know, Lee's Marvel Comics life wasn't just on the creative end, appearing as himself on a number of occasions in the very comics he influenced for well over a half-century. And as the popular Marvel character began making their move into live-action adaptations, attempting to learn where Lee would cameo next became its own sport among MCU viewers.

stan lee
STAN LEE (Image: Disney+ Screencap)

Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier in the week to celebrate a century of Lee's pop culture influences and confirm that the documentary would be hitting screens next year. Following that, a look at the "secret origin" of two of Lee's most popular catchphrases, courtesy of the folks at Marvel.com:

The Secret Origin of Stan Lee's "Excelsior" & "True Believer"

"Excelsior": Perhaps his most famous "Stan-ism," the Latin word "Excelsior" became Lee's signature signoff since it was first used in a "Stan Soapbox" column circa 1968. While the word's etymology (and usage) has a long history, it has come to be synonymous with Smilin' Stan. It is also representative of the Marvel Comics philosophy: to embrace creative and innovative storytelling, pushing the comics medium to go "ever higher."

"True Believer": Still widely used today, a "True Believer" is a nickname for a devoted reader who follows the latest from Marvel Comics. Lee professed his love for True Believers in a "Stan's Soapbox" from 1967, along with a promise to deliver only the best to those who believe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.