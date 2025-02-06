Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: for all mankind, Star City

Star City: Anna Maxwell Martin Joins "For All Mankind" Spinoff Series

Anna Maxwell Martin has joined the cast of Apple TV+'s For All Mankind spinoff, Star City, which will focus on the Soviets' space race.

Anna Maxwell Martin will join Rhys Ifans to lead the Apple TV+ For All Mankind spinoff series Star City from original series creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore. The series will focus on the same historical revisionist events of the U.S.-Russia space race from the Soviet Union's perspective. The series is described as "a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward."

Star City: A Look at Some Background/Production Details

Ifans and Martin, both from the UK, will play the Russian leads. Ifans will play the "Chief Designer," and Martin will play Lyudmilla, the head of the KGB surveillance department at Star City. Wolpert and Nedivi will serve as showrunners and will serve as executive producers with Moore, Maril Davis, Steve Oster, and Andrew Chambliss. Sony Pictures Television will also handle producing the series as it did for FAM. Martin is best known for her work in 2013's Philomena, the 2007 biopic Becoming Jane, and ITV's The Bletchley Circle. She recently starred in the AMC+ series Motherland and has appeared in the Max series Gavin & Stacey, the BBC series Ludwig, and Netflix's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

Star City was announced around the time For All Mankind was renewed for a fifth season. The bulk of the Soviet narrative was largely confined to a few cosmonauts and on Earth, former NASA engineer Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt), who fled to the Soviet Union for asylum after being accused of trading engineering secrets to the Soviets; her contact Sergei Orestovich Nukulov (Piotr Adamczyk), and Irina Morozova (Svetlana Efremova), a high ranking Soviet official. In FAM's four seasons, the series took fans through decades of revisionist history where the Soviet Union manned the first moon mission instead of the US and the geopolitical ramifications since entering the 21st century and beyond.

