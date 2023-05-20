Star Trek: Anson Mount on Being Offered Smallville/Lex Luthor Role Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount discussed with Michael Rosenbaum & Tom Welling being offered the role of Lex Luthor on Smallville.

Normally, when we're talking about Michael Rosenbaum, it has something to do with his Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. And that's because Rosenbaum and his team do an amazing job of making their guest feel comfortable & safe enough to open up on any number of topics (and we've covered a lot of them). But this time around, we're shifting our focus to another podcast that's going to start getting more of our attention. Along with "Inside of You," Rosenbaum also co-hosts Talk Ville with Tom Welling, as the two offer an episode-by-episode look back at their series Smallville from a behind-the-scenes perspective (check out the show's YouTube channel here). And, once again? We learn some very interesting things we never knew – like how Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount was offered the role of Lex Luthor but turned it down.

In the podcast episode looking back over Smallville S02E19 "Precipice," Rosenbaum shifts the conversation to the rumblings that Mount had been offered the role of Lex Luthor as the series was first coming together. Previously, we learned that Zachary Levi ("Shazam!" film franchise) had tested for the role, but the actor shared that one of his final audition rounds was less-than-great. But what about Mount? Well, it turns out that Mount was offered the role but turned it down. Why? Mount admits that he can't remember what th specific reason was – but shaving his head wouldn't have been an issue for him. But what makes what you're about to see both deliciously awkward and wonderfully real (another reason why we love the podcasts) is Mount looking so painfully uncomfortable as he has to remind Rosenbaum that he did tell him that he was offered the role – and his less-than-stellar timing back in the day when he mentioned it to Rosenbaum.

And if you enjoyed that clip, then you'll definitely want to check out the entire episode – where the trio covers everything from Smallville and "Star Trek" to working on Poolhall Junkies and more – check it out: