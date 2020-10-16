Star Trek: Discovery Renewed; Season 4 Production Begins November

While the crew of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery are still learning more about their lives in the far-flung future, back in the real world? Series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, and Executive Producers and Co-Showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise were also thinking about the future- the show's future. Only a day after the "Star Trek" series debuted on the streaming service, the team from Discovery took to video to announce that the series would be returning for a fourth season. Oh, and in case you're already sighing about how you won't see it until forever? The cast and crew are expected to report for duty on November 2 for production start.

Here's a look at the good news Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for:

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premieres Thursday, October 15, on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

In the following clip, Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham) and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) are already knee-deep in trouble – and this was just the second season opener:

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Michelle Yeoh guest stars as Philippa Georgiou. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.