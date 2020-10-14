Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Showrunners on Creating New Canon, Tech

Recently, the cast and crew of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery talked about the dramatic shift from building off of existing canon to creating anew with the dramatic shift in setting with the crew of the Starfleet vessel heading into the distant future in a panel hosted by Entertainment Weekly's Sarah Rodman. Executive producers and showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise were among the panelists who opened up about what to expect from the upcoming season three.

How Star Trek: Discovery Enters a New Sandbox for Season 3

"It is super exciting," Paradise said. "It's exciting because this season in Season 3 we take our heroes to a place beyond canon, but at the same time, it's Star Trek, and it has an incredibly rich history of canon. So, while we are going past it, we also have to, and do, honor everything that came before. So it's not as though they go beyond it and then everything is just wiped away. There's so much of the history in what we're exploring in our new present day. It's just that things are not exactly as we might expect them to be."

Kurtzman added on the new opportunities to innovate on the Star Trek franchise. "We always wanna come up with the coolest ideas and we usually try to come at them from a place of, 'how is this playing a part in our story?'" he said. "So usually the technology comes from a need that the story is telling us it wants to deliver. The temptation is that you could do anything, right? The temptation is that you can just say that anything's possible and the laws of physics don't apply anymore, and all of these things; and I think that, while the crew definitely goes into a world that has a tremendous amount of technology they've never seen before, it was also equally important for us to have it feel grounded. So some of the technology that they find is actually the evolved versions of technologies that they're already familiar with. And that, I think, keeps it grounded in the language of Star Trek."

To see more on how Mary Wiseman describes Tilly's growth into the new season and how new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander describe their new characters in Book, Adira, and Gray, you can catch the rest of the panel below. Star Trek: Discovery premieres on CBS All Access on October 15.

