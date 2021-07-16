Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update

The last time we checked in on how things were going with Paramount+'s upcoming fourth season of the Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Star Trek: Discovery, it was May and executive producer & writer (including "That Hope Is You, Part 2" and "Far From Home") Michelle Paradise was sharing the four words that were "a long journey to type" along with a screencap of a screen with a script page on it with the words "END OF SEASON FOUR." Close to two months later and it looks like those words are close to coming to life. Speaking with Collider to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy, Martin-Green offered an update on how the production is going as well as why Burnham's new role is important.

Starting at the 3:55 mark, Martin-Green says they're "just about done" with Season 4 and that there's "just a little bit more to do," before explaining why having a Black woman sitting in the captain's chair is an important message to send. Before wrapping, Martin-Green teases that this season, there's "a lot to come… a lot is coming for Season 4." Here's a look at the clip:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sonequa Martin-Green on Space Jam 2 and Becoming Captain on Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ls26JZHmfaU&t=2s)

Here's a look at the first teaser for the fourth season- set to hit Paramount+ sometime later this year.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery | Season 4 Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJ4CkuDx5LE)

Here's a look back at the good news Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for and finally got in October 2020- that a fourth season was given a green light and production was ready to start soon (though a wee bit later than expected):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery – Series To Start Production On Season 4 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJkvk3Y4WCg)

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes looked to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after the galaxy took a hard left- as you're about to see in the official trailer for the third season, which premiered Thursday, October 15, on (the late, great) CBS All Access:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70dm3WzNuss&feature=emb_logo)

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 starred Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Michelle Yeoh guest stars as Philippa Georgiou. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

