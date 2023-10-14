Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: akiva goldsman, Mike McMahan, new york comic con, star trek, star trek: discovery, star trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Discovery, Starfleet Academy, Lower Decks & More Updates

Paramount's Star Trek panel at NYCC 2023 included updates on the final season of Discovery, Lower Decks Season 5, Starfleet Academy & more.

At the Star Trek panel at New York Comic Con 2023, showrunners and producers provide a variety of updates on the state of the franchise. Among the highlights (via Trek Central) included Star Trek boss Alex Kurtzman talking about the much anticipated Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds crossover that saw LD star Tawny Newsome (Mariner) & Jack Quaid (Boimler) make their franchise live-action debut in the season four episode "Those Old Scientists." The fourth and final season of Discovery is completed and will ride off in the sunset in early 2024, which Kurtzman calls an "incredibly satisfying ending."

The Starfleet Academy writers' room reopened with the end of the WGA strike and set to start filming in 2024 – with Kurtzman referring to writers' room member Newsome as a "genius." Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that fan favorite (I mean, who isn't a fan favorite in the animated series at this point?) the Vulcan, T'Lyn (voice by Gabrielle Ruiz), will make her return to season five. Also introduced was a Star Trek-inspired music video from musician and actor Kid Cudi.

Not Much Star Trek Updates Due to Effects from Strikes

Not much else to update, considering productions still haven't resumed due to the lingering effects of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes against the major Hollywood studios. While things looked initially optimistic with the WGA's resolution, negotiations hit a snag with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on the SAG-AFTRA strike end. Otherwise, the only thing left in Paramount's vault to burn off for new content with three episodes left on Lower Decks and Discovery's final season, while Netflix picked up Star Trek Prodigy with season two streaming in 2024. The other production that has been greenlit but hasn't started is the Section 31 film that stars Michelle Yeoh, reprising her Discovery role as Emperor Georgiou. The fourth Kelvin film from Paramount Pictures has been in creative hell, and the hypothetical Star Trek: Legacy that would pick up where Picard season three left off has remained on the wish lists of showrunner Terry Matalas and the Trek base.

