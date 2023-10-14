Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: kid cudi, NYCC, nycc 2023, paramount, star trek

Star Trek: Kid Cudi on His Franchise-Inspired Track "Heaven's Galaxy"

Paramount released the BTS featurette "Boldly Be: Star Trek x Kid Cudi," chronicling the making of his music video "Heaven's Galaxy."

Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi is one of the most talented dual-threat talents as an actor and musician. His latest project is a dream come true for any life-long fan working in the Star Trek universe as its near six-decade existence as a franchise crosses several generations. The franchise released a behind-the-scenes featurette called "Boldly Be: Star Trek x Kid Cudi," a look at the musician's latest music video "Heaven's Galaxy."

"My first memory of Star Trek. I was maybe seven years old. My dad used to have me sit and watch 'Star Trek: The Next Generation,'" Cudi said as he showed off his yellow command uniform and sat in the captain's chair. "We would sit and watch marathons of that show for hours. In doing so, I became kind of hooked. Captain Skyles is a character that I created kind of inspired by my dad and how he kind of got me into Star Trek. Skyles Is my father's middle name. I knew if my dad was alive to see this, man, he would freak out. You know, just seeing me sit in that chair, seeing me in the uniform, I know he would lose his ******* mind." The shot pans to Cudi in a motion capture suit.

"'Heaven's Galaxy,' this song was about making an anthem for the Star Trek universe," Cudi explained. "Something that could live and represent all generations of Star Trek. [Editing and processing CG]. I wanted to keep the same elements that I usually have in a typical Cudi record. The hope, the strength, that hope that you will make it through, that what you're facing is not the end of the world. All these things that I try to incorporate in my own music, I felt like, you know, it was key to put into this because the Star Trek world and Kid Cudi universe are like the same thing. Bring bravery and being a hero doing what's right and fighting for freedom. You know, these are all things that I believe in too. So I thought that was the most important thing is to be real and open and unapologetically me as possible, you know?" You can check out the video below.

