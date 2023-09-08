Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: jeri ryan, paramount, seven of nine, star trek, Star Trek Day, Star Trek Picard, star trek: voyager

Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Offers Union-Safe Thanks for Seven of Nine Day

Star Trek: Voyager & Picard star Jeri Ryan thanked fans for all of that "Seven of Nine Day" love they showed in a very SAG-AFTRA-friendly way.

Just because there are two active strikes from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA hampering the joy of fans on Star Trek Day doesn't mean the artists behind the franchise have forgotten the fans that put them there. One such example is Voyager and Picard star Jeri Ryan, who plays Seven of Nine. She took to social media to mark the occasion and wiggling around the SAG-AFTRA restrictions on promoting current and past work writing, "Thank you to all of you sending love on *Redacted Character from that struck franchise that we won't mention*-Day today! I can't retweet you, but please know that I see your tweets and I feel the love. ❤️✊🏼 #UnionStrong #SAGAFTRAStrong." The message came a day before Star Trek Day – with September 7th being "Seven of Nine Day" (the seventh day of the ninth month).

Jeri Ryan's Remote Support of Star Trek Day with Fans

Unless you've been living under a rock, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have been butting heads with the major studios over major issues like paltry residuals from streaming and creativity over artificial intelligence. The WGA strike has been active since May and the SAG-AFTRA one has been since July. Some actors and writers have been sharing their residual checks over social media, and in most of these cases, the postage and the printing were more than the amounts processed, ranging from a few dollars to zero.

Ryan was one of the few actors to appear in every season of the Next Generation spinoff, with the final season making the franchise's boldest attempt in celebrating its 57-year history. The third season featured a variety of nods, including the arc as a direct follow-up to Deep Space Nine's Dominion War, a mini-Voyager reunion that saw Ryan's Seven reunite with Tim Russ reprising his role as Tuvok. The biggest story is the reunion of the core cast of TNG that saw Picard star Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) adventuring with his U.S.S. Enterprise-D one last time with Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Michael Dorn (Worf), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), and Brent Spiner (Data). Seven had a happy ending at the series finale, being promoted to captain of the new U.S.S. Enterprise-G that was rebranded from the U.S.S. Titan-A thanks to her late former captain, Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) and joining her is her new first officer Cmdr. Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) and new Ensign Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers).

