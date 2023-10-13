Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, NYCC | Tagged: kid cudi, massive-verse, Moon Man, new york comic con, NYCC

Kid Cudi's Moon Man Comic From Image As Part Of Massive-Verse at NYCC

Kid Cudi appeared at NYCC to announce a new Image Comics series he is co-creating, Moon Man, with Kyle Higgins, part of the Massive-Verse

Kid Cudi is the musician, producer, actor and fashion designer identity for Scott Mescudi, who made an appearance at yesterday's New York Comic Con at Lunar Distributior's first Annual Retailer Breakfast at the show, taking over from Diamond Comic Distributors, who last held such a thing four years ago. And he was there to announce a new Image Comics series that he is co-creating, Moon Man, with Kyle Higgins and part of the Massive-Verse shared universe, alongside C.O.W.L., Radiant Black, Supermassive, Rogue Sun, Radiant Red, Shift, The Dead Lucky, Inferno Girl Red, Radiant Pink and NO/ONE.

Kid Cudi already had a big New York Comic Con, with a Star Trek fashion booth on the NYCC showfloor, so has plenty of presence at the show already. Man on the Moon: The End of Day was the debut studio album by Kid Cudi in 2009, and was the first of his Man on the Moon trilogy. Through these he created his Moon Man identity, and prominently featured as a Doctor Strange type of character on The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady single by Kid Cudi and Eminem back in 2020, which featured the comic book images here on the video. And now he is moving that idea to to comic book form, to be published by Image Comics in January 2024.

The book will be formally launched at NYCC tomorrow at the Kid Cudi Comes to NYCC to Make A Big Announcement panel. Expect the Massive-Verse crew to join them.

Kid Cudi Comes to NYCC to Make a Big Announcement

Sat, Oct 14, 2023 • 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM Location: Room 405

Grammy Award winning recording artist, actor, writer and fashion designer Scott Mescudi comes to NYCC to make a big announcement about his next project. You don't want to miss this! Guests: Karina Manashil, Kid Cudi

