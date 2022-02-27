Star Trek: Leonard Nimoy's Loved Ones Mark 7th Anniversary of Passing

Friends and family came to mark the seventh anniversary of Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy's passing on February 27, 2015 at the age of 83. Among them include Nimoy's children Adam and Julie Nimoy, co-star William Shatner, and the Star Trek franchise's official Twitter account. With a career spanning nearly seven decades, Nimoy became a staple on television with the occasional film role. His biggest break came as Mr. Spock in Star Trek: The Original Series in 1966 and playing the role well beyond the original three-season run, reprising for all six TOS films for Paramount, the spinoff The Next Generation, and the J.J. Abrams Kelvin Universe films bridging a new generation of fans.

While Nimoy's final appearance was 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness, he never shied away from embracing the franchise whether if it's in documentaries or in parody like on the animated series Futurama. He had a memorable run on the FOX sci-fi series Fringe in a recurring role. The actor also appeared alongside Shatner in a few non-Star Trek-related projects like his cop series T.J. Hooker, the NBC spy series The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and Shatner's own roast on Comedy Central. Nimoy was also an accomplished photographer, author, artist, and vocalist with his biggest pop contribution in the form of the J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired "The Ballad of Bilbo Baggins".

While Nimoy's family and Shatner provided personal tributes, the Star Trek website featured a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos of the actor from his time in The Original Series during its run on NBC and the original six Paramount films with his castmates. During season three of Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+, the series used archived footage of the actor from TNG to tie up loose ends with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), who finally found out the legacy of her brother and his efforts to unify the Romulans and Vulcans after her crew traveled to the 32nd century. The KU films also posted a tribute in 2016's Star Trek Beyond that wrote in the character's death to coincide with the actor's passing.

Though Dad left us seven years ago today, he's still very much on our minds. May we embrace his memory and Mr. Spock's message of logic and peace. Love to all, Adam. #StarTrek #LLAP 🖖 pic.twitter.com/e9cCBqCWAZ — Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) February 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet