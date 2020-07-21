Star Trek: Lower Decks Beams Aboard Paul Scheer for Recurring Role

CBS All Access and Rick and Morty writer/executive producer Mike McMahan aren't waiting for this week's Comic-Con@Home to break a little news, with actor/comedian Paul Scheer (Black Monday, The League) joining Star Trek: Lower Decks. With the adult animated comedy series set to blast off on August 6 for 10 episodes, Scheer is set to play Lt. Commander Andy Billups, the chief engineer on the USS Cerritos- and Ensign Rutherford's (Eugene Cordero) direct boss. Here's a first-look at Billups, followed by the official trailer and a full look at Scheer's character.

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), "Star Trek: Lower Decks", a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks features the vocal talents of Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana. The animated series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside McMahan. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.