Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Discuss James Cromwell's Cochrane Return

Paramount+ released a behind-the-scenes look at James Cromwell's return to the Star Trek franchise in "Zefram Cochrane Rides Again" on the animated series Lower Decks. The featurette highlights the season three premiere "Grounded," featuring interviews with creator Mike McMahan, Cromwell, and stars Tawny Newsome (Mariner), Jack Quaid (Boimler), Noël Wells (Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Freeman), and Fred Tatasciore (Shaxs).

"I mean, James Cromwell is back. Guys, he's back," Cordero said. "I can't believe that we actually got him to get in the booth and say the silliest things possible," Quaid added. The episode revisits the site where Cochrane launched his warp drive on his ship, the Phoenix, as the lower deckers try to find a way back on the Cerritos. "I love 301 for all the Bozeman stuff," Newsome said. "I loved having a revisit of 'First Contact,' and I love that they made it kind of a cheesy theme park you still love. It kind of reminded me of Dollywood. The Vulcan ship is just a slide now [laughs]. They're like, 'Oh, there's the ship the Vulcans landed on.' The kid's just like 'Wheee!'"

McMahan was surprised the actor wanted to return. "Cromwell's amazing, and he's Star Trek royalty, and I can't believe we got him." "The fun thing about 'Lower Decks' is that the writers are always really playing within the Star Trek Universe in a very inventive and clever and funny way," Wells added. "The Fact they got Mr. Cromwell to come back and recreate his role, as the inventor of the warp drive, I think is just absolutely brilliant," Lewis said. "The Phoenix is a ride now that makes absolute sense." Tatasciore broke down how Cromwell also provided instructions for the Phoenix ride. "It warms my heart to hear him instruct everybody as to what to do and keep their hands inside the vehicle, that kind of thing."

"My reaction to seeing myself animated is sort of the same as seeing yourself as a plastic doll [laughs]," Cromwell on the difference between playing the character in live-action and animation. "It's very strange. Working in animation is a blessing. I have the opportunity to do practically anything I want because you're going to be recreated. Any mistake you make can be modified by the animators, bless their hearts, and it can be changed. So I feel most comfortable doing that. My character was a lot of fun." For more on them talking about what made 1996's First Contact special, including comments from Gillian Vigman (Dr. T'Ana) and Paul F. Tomkins (Dr. Migleemo), you can check out the video below. New episodes stream Thursdays on Paramount+.