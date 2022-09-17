Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E04 Review: A Rivalry, No Rest & Relaxation

The Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Room for Growth" has two arcs. The first is Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), and Tendi (Noël Wells) as the beta squad dealing with their arch-rivals, the delta squad, and another group of lower deckers. The second arc involves the senior staff and engineers interacting with a ship called the Dove, led by an Edosian called Toz (Mary Holland). The Dove's purpose is to serve guests as rest and relaxation from their daily duties. The following contains minor spoilers.

The cold opening finds the beta shift annoyed by their area growing exceedingly crowded, and chaos runs amok from random phenomena. Beta later finds itself in a race against delta to access specific terminals within the Cerritos. They explore various parts of the ship see the three encounter random obstacles of the ship and get unexpected surprises as the ship decides to operate specific features like the deflector dish. It's your generally expected of the zaniness and slapstick humor of the series.

The real meat of "Room for Growth" is how the Cerritos crew ultimately unwinds. The constantly overworked engineers use work or problem solve to relax, much to Capt Freeman's (Dawnn Lewis) annoyance. It becomes a recurring theme and a commentary on how the franchise is largely defined as a functioning machine. Her ordering others to "relax" naturally falls on deaf ears. We get more of a connection to the captain on where daughter Beckett gets her neuroticism from and their shared temperaments. We also get to know Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) and Dr. T'Ana (Gillian Vigman) more as we see them in an action-oriented holodeck program.

Directed by Jason Zurek and written by John Cochran, we get another Easter egg-filled episode that's on brand, but nothing galaxy-shattering that we didn't already know from the characters. It is nice to see Lewis more front-and-center, which presents an on-the-nose commentary on how Star Trek captains can be too wound up that it affects crew morale.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 4 Review "Room for Growth" Review by Tom Chang 7.5 / 10 While Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Room for Growth" doesn't involve any galactic or planetary threats this week, we get more ship-oriented misadventures on the Cerritos and a futile attempt to relax with the ship's engineers. Credits Director Jason Zurek