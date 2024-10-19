Posted in: Conventions, Events, NYCC, Paramount+, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: lower decks, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks S05 Preview: Dimensional Rifts Can Be Awkward

In a preview of Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks, a dimensional rift gets awkward.

With a two-episode return set for October 24th, we were curious to see what we would learn about the fifth and final season of Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks during today's New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) panel. With the final run kicking off in five days, fans were treated to an exclusive NYCC clip that shows just how awkward dimensional rifts can get.

Here's the latest look at the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks – beaming down on October 24th:

Here's a look back at the clip released last month that we're pretty sure fans of Tendi (Noël Wells) will particularly appreciate. It shows a negotiation over just how bloodthirsty they should suddenly be going down. Sometimes, it's all about compromising.

Here's a look back at what McMahan & EP Alex Kurtzman had to share with "Lower Decks" fans from back in April when the news first hit that the animated series would be ending with its fifth season:

To the fans, We wanted to let you know that this fall will be the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true. Our incredible cast, crew and artists have given you everything they have because they love the characters they play, they love the world we've built, and more than anything we all love love love Star Trek. We're excited for the world to see our hilarious fifth season which we're working on right now, and the good news is that all previous episodes will remain on Paramount+ so there is still so much to look forward to as we celebrate the Cerritos crew with a big send-off. Finally, thank you for always being so creative and joyful, for filling convention halls and chanting "LOWER DECKS!" We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures. LLAP

Mike McMahan and Alex Kurtzman

