Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Sets August Premiere; New S03 Key Art

Fans of Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) Star Trek: Lower Decks better break out their phones and set an alarm for Thursday, August 25th. Because that's when the 10-episode third season is set to hit the streamer (with episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays). And as you can tell from the previously-released teaser and preview (both below) as well as the new key art released today, the series' return will challenge the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could've never imagined… kicking things off with "a shocking resolution for season two's epic cliffhanger finale" (and those are the official words, too).

And here's a look back at last week's episode of The Ready Room, with the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 preview kicking in at around the 30:20 timer mark. In the following clip, Mariner tracks down Boimler to convince him to return and help her. But to her surprise, it doesn't take much convincing. Why? One word… raisins.

Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an original animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. Season two will follow the adventures of our favorite Starfleet support crew in the U.S.S. Cerritos as they deal with changes in group dynamics, chasing promotions, and tons of sci-fi missions.

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign D'Vana Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Samathan Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O'Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T'Ana). Produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout & Roddenberry Entertainment, and developed/created by McMahan, the animated series is executive produced by McMahan, Alex Kurtzman (Secret Hideout), Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), Rod Roddenberry (Roddenberry Entertainment), Trevor Roth (Roddenberry Entertainment), Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout).