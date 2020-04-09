Star Trek: Picard EP Akiva Goldsman Pens Timely Admiral's Log Entry

As more and more of us look for distractions to help ease the stress of being in our respective home lockdowns, writers from across the entertainment industry banded together for a creative exercise to help us pass the time. Regardless of comedic or dramatic background, someone associated with one of the about a dozen or so shows that participated created a custom coronavirus-related entry from their respective television series. Among those who participated were Tina Fey (30 Rock), Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Norman Lear (All in the Family), and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale), as well as many others. Star Trek: Picard executive producer Akiva Goldsman submitted his own entry. Ironically, his "Admiral's Log" entry takes place before the start of the series, when Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) was still a part of Starfleet. The tone reflected in the piece speaks of happier times that reinforce Jean-Luc's resolve in the face of adversity.

Star Trek: Picard Posts an Admiral's Log Entry

"Admiral's Log. The quarantine stretches on. Essential systems continue to fail. And though many of us are used to long periods of isolation, the prohibition on physical contact, not to mention our inability to leave the ship, is beginning to wear on even the most seasoned members of the crew. Remote communication flourishes — still I am reminded there is no substitute for a direct gaze or the reassurance of a friendly touch. I am emboldened by the crew's resilience. Despite the hardship, they continue to work their stations; productivity and routine can be an excellent balm on fear. And fear they do, how could they otherwise? The threat we face is real with no immediate end in sight. But that does not make it endless. On the contrary, this period of darkness will end, as surely as it began. Fear will fade to memory. We will survive, stronger, perhaps more aware of the profound connections we have always shared. And a time will come when we once again right this ship and sail forward together into the future, that bright unknown."

