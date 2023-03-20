Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E06 "The Bounty" Images: Guess Who's Back? The "Next Generation" reunion continues in the following preview images for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6, "The Bounty."

Heading into this week's chapter of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard, our heroes are on the run and looking for answers fast. Honestly? This season is a ton more fun than even we were expecting. And with S03E06, the Star Trek: The Next Generation returns continue, as you're about to see from the image below and the recently-released image gallery for the next episode. That's right, we have LeVar Burton's Geordi La Forge on the scene – the "old friend" we're assuming Jean-Luc (Stewart) turns to for help.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 "The Bounty": Now on the run, Picard () and the skeleton crew of the USS Titan must break into Starfleet's most top-secret facility to expose a plot that could destroy the Federation. Picard must turn to the only soul in the galaxy who can help: an old friend. Directed by Dan Liu and written by Christopher Monfette, here's a look at the preview images for "The Bounty" released earlier today:

Thanks to Wil Wheaton and Paramount+'s The Ready Room, we got an early sneak peek as Worf (Michael Dorn) & Raffi (Michelle Hurd) getting our folks up-to-speed on where things stand – and why they need to go back to the "scene of the crime" to learn the truth. Along with the preview, Wheaton, Dorn & Hurd discuss the top-secret intel behind this week's episode; viewers get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what went into creating the incredible stunts this season, what it means to be Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), and more. So if you have the time, check out the entire episode because it's definitely worth your time. But if you're just here for the S03E06 "The Bounty" preview, that kicks in at around the 32:45 mark (followed by the official episode overview):