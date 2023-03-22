Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 6 Sneak Peek Clip: La Forge Returns! LeVar Burton's La Forge reunites with his "The Next Generation" crewmates in this sneak preview for Star Trek: Picard S03E06 "The Bounty."

We already knew this week's episode of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard was going to be a big one. That's because the preview images & promo for S03E06 "The Bounty" previewed the return of LeVar Burton's Geordi La Forge. But based on how early Paramount+ has been posting previews – and the fact that we have an exclusive preview to pass along courtesy of ET – it's clear that the streamer wants "The Next Generation" to know that this is another emotional milestone episode.

So for a look at La Forge reuniting with his crewmates (with a hug after some debate), here's a preview for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard S03E06 "The Bounty":

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 "The Bounty" Preview

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 "The Bounty": Now on the run, Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) and the skeleton crew of the USS Titan must break into Starfleet's most top-secret facility to expose a plot that could destroy the Federation. Picard must turn to the only soul in the galaxy who can help: an old friend. Directed by Dan Liu and written by Christopher Monfette, here's a look at the promo trailer for "The Bounty" that was just released, followed by a look at the preview images released earlier today:

As the enemy closes in, Picard and his crew need to turn to a friend on the next episode of #StarTrekPicard. pic.twitter.com/QsEV6xaJdQ — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) March 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Thanks to Wil Wheaton and Paramount+'s The Ready Room, we got an early sneak peek as Worf (Michael Dorn) & Raffi (Michelle Hurd) getting our folks up-to-speed on where things stand – and why they need to go back to the "scene of the crime" to learn the truth. Along with the preview, Wheaton, Dorn & Hurd discuss the top-secret intel behind this week's episode; viewers get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what went into creating the incredible stunts this season, what it means to be Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), and more. So if you have the time, check out the entire episode because it's definitely worth your time. But if you're just here for the S03E06 "The Bounty" preview, that kicks in at around the 32:45 mark (followed by the official episode overview):