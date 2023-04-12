Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: Fatality-Free Finale Tease "Isn't True" Jonathan Frakes teased that "nobody dies" in the finale but Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas made sure fans knew that "isn't true."

With well less than a day to go until the penultimate episode of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard hits our screens, fans have been doing a lot of "big picture" speculating when it comes to how the series is going to end, who will be left standing when it does, and where things go from there in terms of the overall franchise's future. Of course, with that speculation comes the deep, desperate need for spoilers & teases about what's ahead. And it looked like actor/director Jonathan Frakes had served one up to them on a silver platter – that is, until you look at what he had to say in the overall context. Or you can just say, "screw 'context'" and trust in what series showrunner & EP Terry Matalas had to say on the matter.

During a recent interview with a pop culture news site, Frakes was asked if there was anything he could tease about the series finale. "Nobody dies" was his response, with the reporter identifying that as a "big tease." But then Frakes follows that up with a question that puts his response much more in the tongue-in-cheek category: "Is that fact or fiction?" – which is either a ten-ton coincidence or a friendly nod to Frakes's previous serious, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. But it appears the initial response overshadowed Frakes's follow-up, with Matalas responding to the article on Twitter. Here's a look at Matalas's tweet shutting down any rumors about the finale being fatality-free:

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9 "Vox" Preview

In the latest edition of Wil Wheaton's (Star Trek: The Next Generation) The Ready Room, we have a sneak preview for the series' penultimate episode, S03E09 "Võx." Directed by showrunner & EP Terry Matalas and written by Sean Tretta & Kiley Rossetter, a devastating truth about Jack changes everything for Jean-Luc (Stewart) – a truth that could lead to the very downfall of the Federation (starting at the 29:30 mark). But before you get to the preview, Wheaton & Brent Spiner discuss the many roles he's played over the course of Spiner's "Star Trek" career and "Picard" wrapping up its run. In addition, we look back at Riker (Jonathan Frakes) & Troi's 35-year romance & more – here's a look:

And here's a look back at the official episode trailer for the series' penultimate episode. followed by the previously-released preview images for "Vox":