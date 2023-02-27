Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg, "Real Borg" S03 Statuses Star Trek: Picard EP & showrunner Terry Matalas responds to a fan about the season 3 statuses of the Jurati Collective & the "real Borg."

Fans might not always be on top of casting announcements, but that doesn't stop Terry Matalas from answering leftover questions as it pertains to characters from previous seasons of Star Trek: Picard. Entering season three, only Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Orla Brady (Laris) are the holdover cast members entering the third and final season. While Brent Spiner is also in all three seasons, it's in various recurring roles from Data/Dr. Alton Soong in season one, Adam Soong in season two, and will reprise his role as Lore in season three. Brady was the most active in season two. One fan asked what happened with the Borg following the end of season two, which resulted in Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) assimilating but retaining enough of her consciousness to become the new Borg Queen. The fan asked, "Hey [TerryMatalas], what happened to the Borg and that space anomaly? Will that ever get revisited?"

Star Trek: Picard: What Happened to the Borg, Led by Dr. Agnes Jurati?

Matalas put any doubts to rest as far if that will be answered in season three of the Paramount+ series. "The Jurati Collective does not play a part this season, and the real Borg, I imagine, are still licking their wounds from the #StarTrekVoyager finale in the Delta Quadrant," he wrote. The EP and showrunner is alluding to the Borg Queen, played by Alice Krige, reprising her role from the 1996 feature filmStar Trek: First Contact and how future Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) had a trojan virus that infected the Collective upon assimilation. "Must have been something you assimilated," the alternative timeline counterpart said before the U.S.S. Voyager was able to use one of the Borg's transwarp portals to get home to earth.

Pill, along with Santiago Cabrera (Rios) and Isa Briones (Soji), appeared in the first two seasons, with the latter only in more of a cameo role in the second season. Jean-Luc, Jurati, Raffi, Rios, and Seven traveled in time for season two with the help of the Borg Queen, played by the late Annie Wersching, to change the past set in motion by Q (John de Lancie). Before her physical body died from a shotgun wound, the Borg Queen was able to insert nanites into Jurati to slowly assimilate her from the inside before they came to a formal agreement. Rios chose to live his remaining days in the 21st century burying himself in humanitarian work with a doctor and her son. Pill, Cabrera, and Briones confirmed they weren't returning for the final season.

Season three is largely detached from the previous seasons aside from Jean-Luc's physical existence in an artificial body from season one, Seven finally accepting a commission at Starfleet serving as first officer of the U.S.S. Titan-A, and Raffi working under Starfleet Intelligence. The season also shifts its focus to Stewart's original The Next Generation cast mates as the bulk of the cast is reunited with Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Marina Sirtis (Troi), Michael Dorn (Worf), LeVar Burton (Geordi), and Gates McFadden (Dr. Crusher) as they battle the mysterious Vadic (Amanda Plummer). Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.