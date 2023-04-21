Star Trek: Picard, Titans, Doctor Who, AHS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard; Elon Musk/Neil Gaiman/Stephen King/Elmo; Fear TWD, AHS, The Boys; AEW, Doctor Who & more!
With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Kings of Leon with "Pickup Truck," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard; Elon Musk, Neil Gaiman, Stephen King & Elmo; AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, FX's American Horror Story, Amazon's The Boys; TBS' AEW Dynamite, Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, BBC's Doctor Who, CBS' Ghosts, Netflix's The Boroughs, HBO Max's Titans, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard; Elon Musk, Neil Gaiman, Stephen King & Elmo; Fear TWD, American Horror Story, Doctor Who, Ghosts, Titans & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 21, 2023:
Star Trek: Picard Finale: Matalas Wanted Janeway & Others (SPOILERS)
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner, Stewart Talk Krige's Borg Queen Return
Musk Tries Buying Stephen King's Love? Elmo Flips Elon the (Big) Bird
Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Teaser: PADRE Has Something Big Planned
Neil Gaiman, Stephen King Won't Pay Elon Musk For Their Own Words
American Horror Story S12: Emma Roberts Shares Early Character Details
The Boys: Vought Sees Red as Musk Removes Black Noir's Blue Checkmark
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Matalas: [SPOILER] Has "A Lot To Do"
AEW Groups JAS and Outcasts Unite to Bully Adam Cole and Britt Baker
Beavis and Butt-Head: Check Out Season 2 Ep. 1 For Free (VIDEO)
American Horror Story Season 12 Locks In NYC Filming for This Monday
Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Vibe "Avengers" in New Images
Ghosts Season 2 Finale "The Heir" Overview, Preview Image Released
The Boroughs: Stranger Things Co-Creators Set to EP New Netflix Series
Unfair! Takeshita Saves The Elite from BCC Beatdown on AEW Dynamite
Titans S04E09: Gar Spends Quality Time with DC Multiverse (SPOILERS)
Star Trek: Picard Series Finale Sees Wil Wheaton Back on Spoiler-Watch
Star Trek: Picard: Matalas Wants In on "Galaxy Quest;" S03 Soundtrack
Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson Go Swinging '60s in New Image
