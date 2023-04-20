AEW Groups JAS and Outcasts Unite to Bully Adam Cole and Britt Baker The Chadster's patience is tested as Jericho & the Outcasts torment Cole & Baker on AEW Dynamite, but it's WWE that's getting bullied. 😩💔 Will it ever end?

Last night's AEW Dynamite had two of AEW's most dastardly heel factions, The Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) and the Outcasts, just teaming up to create the most frustrating viewing experience for The Chadster😤 And wouldn't you know it: the show took place in Pittsburgh, which is within two hours of The Chadster's hometown. Tony Khan definitely booked this moment just to cheese off The Chadster. Auughh man! So unfair!😠 😩

What happened was, earlier in the night, Britt Baker and Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter defeated The Outcasts' Ruby Soho and Toni Storm in a tag team match. The Chadster hates to see AEW wrestlers come up victorious, but what really stung was that Baker's hometown crowd was so fired up for her victory. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, you know?😤🙄

Then, Chris Jericho and Adam Cole had a scheduled face-to-face promo where Cole started off praising Jericho. But, things turned sour as Cole called Jericho out for being a "jagoff" lately. The Chadster would agree with Cole, nasty language aside. However, both Cole and Jericho betrayed and literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back when they joined AEW, so they're both equally in the wrong here.🔪😠

The promo became a brawl, with JAS teammate Daniel Garcia showing up to jump Cole👊💥. This led to Cole's real-life girlfriend, Baker, coming in for the save💪. But the Outcasts, Soho, Storm, and Saraya, had other plans and attacked Baker😡. By this point of the segment, The Chadster had already thrown two White Claw seltzers at the television📺, but the worst was yet to come🤦.

Cole was handcuffed to the ropes, Jericho teasing him with a kendo stick, even though Cole had just recently recovered from a concussion. In the end, Jericho handed the stick over to Saraya, who repeatedly hit Baker as Cole, forced to watch, begged them to stop🥺. This reminds The Chadster of every Wednesday having to watch AEW Dynamite📺🤢.

This segment was designed to cheese off The Chadster something fierce. Both The Jericho Appreciation Society and The Outcasts have gimmicks where they are heels because of their association with WWE, which is so disrespectful😩. The Pittsburgh crowd was so into it, which was a personal attack on The Chadster himself. And the whole point of the segment was to show Jericho and The Outcasts as bad for bullying, but AEW and Tony Khan have been bullying WWE and The Chadster for years!😠 The Chadster doesn't understand how this sort of behavior has been allowed to continue unchecked for so long with nobody doing anything to stop AEW bullying The Chadster's beloved WWE😡!

The Chadster is asking for your help, dear readers💻. Join The Chadster in a campaign of posting on social media📱✍️ with hashtags like #BeAStarAEW, #StandUpForWWE, and #StandWithTheChadster until AEW is forced to stop with their unfair tactics and bullying. Let's tweet this to AEW, WWE, Warner Bros. Discovery, and even President Joe Biden🇺🇸 until someone finally puts a stop to Tony Khan's campaign of terror that is RUINING The Chadster's LIFE☹️😩! Do it for Chadster, wrestling fans. For the love of WWE❤️🤼‍♂️!