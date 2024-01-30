Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, section 31, star trek

Star Trek: Section 31 Production Underway; Additional Cast Announced

Paramount+ confirmed that production on Michelle Yeoh-starring Star Trek: Section 31 is now underway as well as who else has joined the cast.

Article Summary Production for 'Star Trek: Section 31' starring Michelle Yeoh is now shooting.

Joining Yeoh is a cast featuring Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, and others.

The show is produced by CBS Studios and includes a lineup of notable producers.

'Star Trek: Section 31' to stream on Paramount+ globally after its release.

Some great news earlier today for fans looking for an update on how things are looking with Michelle Yeoh's return as Philippa Georgiou for the special original movie event Star Trek: Section 31. Earlier today, Paramount+ posted an image of Yeoh behind a clapperboard to announce that production was officially underway in Toronto. "I just came back from Toronto, and what does that tell you? We are definitely prepping. We are definitely going full steam ahead. And thank you. 'Section 31' is very special to me, and I'm so happy we're doing it," Yeoh shared with Collider during an interview in support of Yeoh's Netflix series, The Brothers Sun back in December 2023. Produced by CBS Studios, the story finds Yeoh's Georgiou joining a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets – and facing the sins of her past. But that's not all, because Yeoh is set to be joined by Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry).

Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Michelle Yeoh and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

"And we're off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on 'Star Trek: Section 31,'" shared executive producer Alex Kurtzman. "We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the 'Trek' universe." Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31 will be available to stream exclusively on the streaming service in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available – with the film being distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

