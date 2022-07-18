Star Trek: SNW/Navia, Sandman Relief & Lots More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Don't want to wait 'til tomorrow/Why put it off another day?/One more walk through problems/Built-up and stands in our way, ah/One step ahead, one step behind me/Now you gotta run to get even/Make future plans or dream about yesterday, hey/C'mon turn, turn this thing around, hey/It's your tomorrow (Right now)/C'mon, it's everything (Right now)/Catch a magic moment, do it/Right here and now/It means everything… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Van Halen for "Right Now" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Melissa Navia pushing back on haters of Ortegas & her fans, Neil Gaiman feeling relieved over The Sandman not being made into a film, Jeffrey Dean Morgan announcing the start of filming on AMC's "Walking Dead" spinoff Isle of the Dead, The CW's Riverdale returning to Rivervale as the season finale looms, Gentlemen Jack being better "Who" than Doctor Who, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Iain De Caestecker discussing why he wouldn't return for a revival & if the show is proper MCU canon, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire sharing key art teasing Sam Reid's Lestat, and lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, July 18, 2022:

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: De Caestecker On If He Would Return; MCU Canon

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Brain Aneurysms Impact

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman "Now Relieved" Film Adaptation Was Never Made

Interview with the Vampire Key Art Gets to Heart of Lestat's Beliefs

Isle of the Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares E01 Script: "Here We Go"

FOX Sports Lives Up to FOX Name, Uses 9/11 Memorial for MLB Backdrop

Craig Robinson Evacuates Comedy Show After Active Shooter Incident

Yu Yu Hakusho: Netflix Live-Action Series Casts Jun Shison As Kurama

Star Trek: SNW: Melissa Navia to Anti-Ortegas Bigots: "We All See You"

The Idol: HBO Drops Teaser for The Weeknd, Sam Levinson Drama Series

Riverdale S06E20 Preview: Rivervale Return; S06E21, S06E22 Overviews

The Wonder Years Star Allen Maldonado on Coach Long Inspiration & More

Gentleman Jack Season 2 Did "Who" Better Than Doctor Who: Flux Did

Ms. Marvel Episodes 5 & 6 Imperfectly Impactful Season Wrap: Review

Doctor Who/Eccleston, Ms. Marvel, ST4 & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

