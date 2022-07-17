Craig Robinson Evacuates Comedy Show After Active Shooter Incident

There was nothing to laugh about on Saturday night when The Office & Killing It star Craig Robinson's North Carolina comedy show was evacuated following an active shooter situation. Taking place at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte shortly after 9 pm local time, the initial Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report had a male subject entering the location while brandishing a firearm. The venue was evacuated prior to the gun being fired, with no reports of injuries, and with the suspect placed into custody. Robinson made his way to the nearby Metro Credit Union Amphitheater and posted a video from the Big Time Rush concert detailing the events as he was aware of them at that time.

"I'm safe. I'm cool. It was wild. I was in the green room, and they're like, 'everybody get out.' It was a moment for sure," Robinson said in a video posted to Instagram. Here's a look at the sobering, disturbing video, which wraps when Robinson receives word that a suspect has been detained:

