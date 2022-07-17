Doctor Who/Eccleston, Ms. Marvel, ST4 & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

With respect to Lou Gramm for "Midnight Blue" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Stranger Things 4 star Jamie Campbell Bower sincerely apologizing for Vecna's actions, Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston revealing his Doctor Who 60th-anniversary plans, Disney's Ms. Marvel Co-Creator/EP Sana Amanat revealing earlier "mutation" plans, Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 preview finds Spear desperate, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor has a theory about early prequels hate, Full House star Dave Coulier revealing when he realized that Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know" might just be about him, and lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, July 17, 2022:

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Has Theory on Star Wars Prequels Hate

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 E04 Starts Turning the Tables: Review

Dave Coulier Talks Alanis Morissette, "You Oughta Know" & When He Knew

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S02E01 Preview Finds a Desperate Spear

American Horror Stories S02 Teaser: Embrace Your "Violent Urges"

Yu Yu Hakusho: Takumi Kitamura Joins Netflix Series as Yusuke Urameshi

Smallville Podcast Talk Ville Debuts: Rosenbaum, Welling Discuss Pilot

The Acclaimed Confront The Gunn Club at AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest

The Orville: NH S03E08 Promo Offers Scary Dolly Parton/"9 to 5" Cover

ROH: Death Before Dishonor – Updated Card, Honor Club Changes

Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Reveals 60th Anniversary Plans

The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Appreciates Negan/Homelander Comparison

Ms. Marvel Co-Creator/EP Wanted Kamala's Mutant Reveal Much Sooner

Tomb Raider Star Maldonado: "Honor" Joining Netflix Animated Series

Star Trek: The Companion's "To Boldly Ask…" Podcast Offers Deep Dive

Angelina Skips El Paso Trip on MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Stranger Things 4: Jamie Campbell Bower Sincerely Apologizes For Vecna

Gentleman Jack: How Sally Wainwright's 4-Season Plan Might Have Ended

Better Call Saul, Jersey Shore 2.Uh-Oh!? & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

