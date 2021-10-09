Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Anson Mount Talks Pike, Batman & More

If you clicked on this then you already know that the internet lights up whenever Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels, The Inhumans) mentions his role as the original commander of the NCC-1701 on Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Recently, while promoting Warner Bros. Animation, DC & Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's Injustice, Mount offered a comparison between Captain Christopher Pike & Batman, shared how grateful he is to be sitting in the Captain's chair, and his thoughts on Pike's tragic future.

Captain Pike is destined for a painful future, and he knows it. Your speech about duty in the face of knowledge was pretty beautiful, by the way. How does that knowledge inform his decisions on the show? Is that a running theme on the show?

Anson Mount: Akiva (Goldsmith) and Henry (Alonso Myers) and I were pretty much on the same page when we were talking about it. I don't see how he can't be influenced or changed by the events that were on Season Two of "Discovery." In order to go forward, I think you have to consider the fallout of that knowledge. What do you do with your life when your final act is foretold, and it's not a pretty one? How do you find meaning? How do you find a way forward?

In addition to Pike, you are playing Batman/ Bruce Wayne in WB Home entertainment's "Injustice." Is there any comparison between these two roles?

AM: In the sense of there. Their dedication to an ethic. But it ends pretty much there. I mean, that's a big thing. But with Christopher Pike, it's in the adoption of an institutional code. For Bruce Wayne, that's the opposite. It's creating his own code and in a world that is largely lawless.

Those are two big characters, for me from my childhood. When you were a child, who was your Batman or your Christopher Pike?

AM: Definitely, Adam West. It was running in syndication on our local UHF channel after school every day, Monday through Friday, as was Star Trek on Sunday nights at Six O'Clock. Same channel. Those two things were very present in my childhood. I've spoken a lot about how Star Trek was my make-believe game as a child and how weird it is to now sit in the Captain's chair for real, but yet still playing pretend. Whenever I think about it, it's quite emotional, actually. I don't know what I did to deserve it. But I'm grateful.