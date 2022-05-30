Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Posts S01E05 Spock Amok Images, Preview

Welcome back to our weekly preview for Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with this week bringing preview images & a sneak preview for S01E05 "Spock Amok." Yeah, we had a feeling that the episode title would get your attention. While we don't have an official logline yet, this week's chapter appears to have been written by Chris Fisher and directed by Akiva Goldsman, with Spock (Peck) and T'Pring (Gia Sandhu) clearly the focus of the episode. But from a subplot standpoint, we also have some interactions at play between Chapel (Jess Bush) and Ortegas (Melissa Navia)- as you're about to see. After the images & sneak preview, make sure to stick around for two very cool looks at how the season came together.

And in the latest episode of The Ready Room with host Wil Wheaton, actress Christina Chong (Lt. La'An Noonien-Singh) and Co-Executive Producer & Writer Davy Perez discussed S01E04 "Memento Mori." But before Wheaton wrapped, he also offered a sneak preview of this week's episode "Spock Amok" (beginning around the 25:40 mark):

And in the following featurettes, viewers are taken behind the scenes to learn about the very real science that went into "Memento Mori" followed by a look at how the season's amazing VFX work made it to the screen:

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds having set off on its mission earlier this month, here's a look back at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. Gia Sandhu (The Mysterious Benedict Society) is reprising the TOS role of T'Pring (originally played by Arlene Martel), Spock's (Peck) fiancee. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series' original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.