Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Production Underway; New Cast Revealed

So how is this for good news, "Star Trek" fans? Paramount+ posted an announcement video to let everyone know that production was officially underway on the newest addition to the universe- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. But along with the good news came much more than a look at Anson Mount (Captain Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock). With work underway in Toronto, the video also introduces new members to the cast: Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, Dune), Christina Chong (Tom and Jerry, Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Skinford, Les Norton) and Melissa Navia (Dietland, Billions).

Here's a look at the announcement teaser- and stay tuned for more updates as production on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds gets underway:

"In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful," said Akiva Goldsman, co-showrunner and executive producer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. "With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go."

Star Trek: New Worlds begins with a premiere written by Goldsman from a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet will serve as executive producers on the project, alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team on Picard as well. CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life," said Henry Alonso Myers, co-showrunner and executive producer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. "For someone who's been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true."