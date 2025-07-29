Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E04: Wesley Goes Full-On Shatner

During CBS Mornings' interview with Paul Wesley, a new clip from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E04: "A Space Adventure Hour" was released.

Article Summary Paul Wesley channels his inner William Shatner in a new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E04 preview clip

Jonathan Frakes directs the murder mystery-themed episode "A Space Adventure Hour"

La’An tests a prototype holodeck, putting the Enterprise in jeopardy with rising stakes

CBS Mornings interview reveals behind-the-scenes details and a sneak peek at what's ahead

Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has a very special episode coming our way this week: the Jonathan Frakes-directed, murder mystery-themed S03E04: "A Space Adventure Hour." Along with the official overview and image gallery, we have a sneak peek of what's to come courtesy of Paul Wesley, who brought along a clip and some additional looks during his recent visit with CBS Mornings. It's a great interview, with Wesley offering some new details on what we can expect and discussing what it's been like taking on the iconic role of James T. Kirk. We've included the interview in our overall preview below, with the sneak peek kicking in at around the 00:30 mark (with Wesley going full-on William Shatner). And don't forget that "A Space Adventure Hour" will also be available to stream for free beginning Thursday, July 31, through Wednesday, August 6, on Pluto TV, Paramount+ channels on Amazon, Apple, and Roku, the Free Content Hub on Paramount+, and the Paramount+ YouTube channel.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E04: "A Space Adventure Hour"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 4: "A Space Adventure Hour" – When La'An (Christina Chong) tests a prototype holodeck with a fictional case only she can solve, the consequences of failure get greater and greater, with the Enterprise hanging in the balance. Directed by Jonathan Frakes and written by Dana Horgan & Kathryn Lyn.

"There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased executive producer Akiva Goldsman on the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this past weekend, after screening a Season 4 teaser previewing Mount's Pike as a puppet. "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." Here's an early look at what's still to come:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

