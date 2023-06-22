Posted in: Paramount+, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, star trek, strange new worlds, trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 E03 Preview: La'an Investigates

Here's a sneak preview for next week's episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as Christina Chong's La'an makes a violent discovery.

Since S02E02 "Ad Astra Per Aspera" is still freshly streaming, we're sticking to our spoiler promise when it comes to Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. But that doesn't mean that we won't pass along a preview for next week's episode, S02E03: "Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow," courtesy of Wil Wheaton and The Ready Room. But before you get to the clip, Romijn joins Wheaton to discuss her character's emotional court martial – along with behind-the-scenes, some lessons in "Star Trek" lore, and a whole lot more.

Here's a look at the sneak preview for next week's chapter (beginning at around the 27:10 mark), "Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow," one that sees Christina Chong's La'an traveling back in time to twenty-first century Earth to prevent an attack that will alter humanity's future history:

And here's a look at what's ahead for the second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – followed by a rundown of what we previously learned about the new season:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

