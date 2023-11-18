Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Jonathan Frakes, season 3, star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3: Jonathan Frakes Set to Direct

Actor/director Jonathan Frakes confirmed that he's directing during Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03 updated video game "Resurgence" & more.

Jonathan Frakes, like his Star Trek peers, looks forward to making up for lost time with the SAG-AFTRA strikes over. Coming off arguably the biggest high of the franchise in the Paramount+ era in season three of Picard, which featured a full reunion of Next Generation, there's a strong push from the community and showrunner Terry Matalas for a follow-up sequel series in Legacy that shifts focus to the crew of the Enterprise-G, nothing has been made official. While promoting his Hallmark movie A Biltmore Christmas, which also includes Voyager alum Robert Picardo (making his own return reprising his role as The Doctor in Netflix's Prodigy for season 2), the actor and director spoke about the active Trek projects he's involved with.

Jonathan Frakes Addresses His Star Trek Future

"I'm going back up to Toronto to direct on 'Strange New Worlds,'" Frakes told Cinemablend. "I'm about to go back into the studio to revoice some stuff on a video game called 'Star Trek: Resurgence,' and I got a couple of other non-Star Trek projects that are now able to hook up and get started up again. It has been a very interesting, fallow time, for which I've been very grateful that I have the convention circuit to participate in." Resurgence was released in April 2023, so it may be for future DLC. Frakes has directed several episodes of Star Trek since his TNG days, including the Paramount+ era. While Frakes, who played Will Riker on TNG for all seven seasons and four theatrical films, reprised the role on Voyager, Enterprise, Picard, and Very Short Treks, and his doppelganger, Thomas Riker, on Deep Space Nine, there aren't any new crossovers into the current active shows in Discovery and SNW. A Biltmore Christmas, which also stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, premieres November 26th.

