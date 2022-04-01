Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teaser Welcomes Back Ethan Peck's Spock

So far, viewers have had a chance to get to know Celia Rose Gooding's Starfleet Cadet Nyota Uhura, Christina Chong's Chief of Security Lt. La'an Noonien-Singh, and Melissa Navia's Navigator Lt. Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun's Dr. M'Benga, Jess Bush's Nurse Christine Chapel, and Bruce Horak's Engineer Hemmer a little better. Now with a little more than a month to go until its premiere, Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds appears to be rolling out some looks at our "Big Three." First up, a mini-teaser getting everyone up-to-speed on what to expect when they meet up once again with Peck's half Human, half Vulcan Spock:

Now here's your chance to be reintroduced to Peck's Spock, with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to launch on May 5th:

And here's a look back at the cast reveal announcement video first released back in September 2021:

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was recently released:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.