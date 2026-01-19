Posted in: Movies, Opinion, Paramount+, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, star trek, william shatner

Star Trek: William Shatner, Stephen Miller Not Quite on The Same Page

William Shatner responded to Trump's Stephen Miller wanting him to take over "Star Trek" - but we're not sure they're on the same page.

Over the weekend, we shared how White House Chief of Staff (and 24/7 Megamind and Talosian cosplayer) Stephen Miller was getting his tribbles all twisted over Showrunners/EPs Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti-starring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Proving he doesn't have a single clue who Gene Roddenberry was or what the foundations of the "Star Trek" franchise were, Miller seemed to take issue with the show having diverse characters in leadership roles, chiming in on how Paramount could "save the franchise" from, you know, living up to and doing right by Roddenberry's memory. "Tragic. But it's not too late for @paramountplus to save the franchise. Step 1: Reconcile with @WilliamShatner and give him total creative control," Miller posted on his BFF Musk's social media.

The glaring problem? "Mr. America First" would be outsourcing the franchise to a Canadian. That's right, William Shatner was born in 1931 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada… and has remained a proud Canadian ever since. But that doesn't mean that Shatner wouldn't be interested in the job, taking to social media on Monday to even offer some early ideas. But based on what Shatner shared, it doesn't seem he's on the same page as Miller about what the priority should be. As Captain Kirk's real-life alter ego sees it, the big issue in the clip that Miller shared from "Starfleet Academy" is the future's lack of advancement in eyecare.

"I am so on the same page with you [Stephen Miller]! The fact that they have not cure Hyperopia by the 32rd Century is an abysmal oversight on the writers!😤," Shatner wrote in response to Miller. "Also, [Paramount+] needs to up the budget because I'm sure that a well oiled organization like Starfleet in the distant future could afford more than one pair of glasses for at least this hyperopic bridge crew.🤷🏼 Do they pass the glasses 👓 around while piloting the ship‽ 🙄 Shame on the line producers! 🤔That is what you meant, right‽ 😉👍🏻I am ready to assume command of the series! Call me! 🤙🏻🙂!"

😳 😱

I am so on the same page with you @StephenM!

The fact that they have not cure Hyperopia by the 32rd Century is an abysmal oversight on the writers!😤 Also @paramountplus needs to up the budget because I'm sure that a well oiled organization like Starfleet in the distant… https://t.co/96MtYUGGWf — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 19, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!