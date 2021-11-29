Star Wars: Ahsoka – Ivanna Sakhno Reportedly Cast in New Role

Considering it had been some time since we had gotten any updates on "The Mandalorian" spinoff series, it feels like someone's trying to make up for the lost time in regards to the upcoming Rosario Dawson-starring live-action limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka. First, there was talk that Hayden Christensen's Anakin would be "skywalking" around Lucasfilm and Disney+'s streaming "Star Wars" universe for more than just Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Then last week, we learned (though once again, reps have yet to confirm) that Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society, Day Shift) had been cast in the lead role of Sabine Wren from the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Now comes word from Deadline Hollywood that Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) has joined the cast in a new, unnamed role (though reps for Lucasfilm or Sakhno would not comment).

Last week, writer & co-EP Dave Filoni offered a mid-writing update to Empire Magazine– and it sounded like he was having a pretty good time of things (to say the least). "It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Filoni explained about how he feels about the scripting process. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it." The series will allow Filoni to not just expand upon the character but also take Ahsoka in bold new directions, too. "I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved. Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."