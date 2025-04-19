Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Games, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars, star wars celebration

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Day 3 Panel Preview; Day 2 Highlights

Here's a rundown of the panels set for the third and final day of Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, along with highlights from Day 2.

After two days filled with a whole lot in terms of what's on the horizon for the franchise when it comes to films, series, video games, books, and much more, Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will be wrapping up the festivities with Day #3 – but there's a whole lot more to come before the closing ceremony. If you're like most of us and can't be there in person, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! from Japan will be live-streaming colorful commentary, surprise celebrity guests, and exclusive interviews on YouTube – and you can check that out above (with the stream going live tonight at 8:50 pm ET). While there's a whole ton to learn about the event over on the main site, the panels for today cover everything from a first look at Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 and a deep dive into how Walt Disney Imagineering is bringing the "Star Wars" experience to Disney Experiences around the world to a celebration of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and a look at how ILM brought The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and more to life – and much more – here's a look at what's on tap (followed by highlights from Day #2).

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Day #3 Rundown

Sunday, April 20

First Look: Star Wars: Visions Volume 3

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy Stage

Celebrate the first two volumes of Star Wars: Visions and the animated anthology's anticipated return to anime. Hear from new and returning studios as they share a sneak peek of their Volume 3 shorts. フォースと共にあらんことを!

Disney Experiences: Building the Galaxy with Walt Disney Imagineering

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Join Walt Disney Imagineering for an intimate discussion on how Star Wars comes to life at Disney Experiences around the world. Hear directly from the creative minds behind Star Wars projects and attractions.

ILM Presents The Mandalorian and Beyond: Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and more

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Step behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and more as we explore how ILM captured the nostalgic charm and enduring appeal of the original Star Wars films, all while pushing the boundaries of modern visual effects.

The Fett Family

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Join Temuera Morrison and Daniel Logan as they discuss their adventures portraying the iconic bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett.

The Heroic Sidekicks of Star Wars

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Live on the Celebration Stage

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks) and Alan Tudyk (K-2SO) take the stage for a behind-the-scenes look at their performances as the heroic sidekicks of the galaxy far, far away.

Fifty Years of Magic: Celebrating the Legacy of Industrial Light & Magic

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Join Industrial Light & Magic as we commemorate a monumental milestone — 50 years of groundbreaking visual effects artistry, production mastery, and technological innovation. In this panel, hear from longtime ILM veterans as they take you on a journey through the company's legendary achievements.

Screening: Star Wars Rebels Finale

2:15 PM – 3:15 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Relive the unforgettable Star Wars Rebels fina,le which paved the way for future stories in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

Celebration Japan Closing Ceremony

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM, Live on the Celebration, Galaxy, Twin Suns, & Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Stages

Gather with your friends and fellow Star Wars fans to relive the best moments of the weekend and bid farewell to another Star Wars Celebration. Featuring special guests, weekend highlights, and much more, this is a send-off you won't want to miss!

