Star Wars: Mark Hamill Compares Trump-Biden Debate to Holiday Special

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill doesn't mince words when it came to current president Donald Trump. Still, his latest zinger perhaps provided the levity needed for the sheer utter chaos on the September 29 debate between the incumbent and Democrat frontrunner and former vice president Joe Biden. The star tweeted, "That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special." For the uninitiated, the infamous special came on the heels of A New Hope (1977). It was released the following year, focusing on Han Solo's (Harrison Ford) first mate and best friend, Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew).

The Star Wars Holiday Special Synopsis and Hamill's Other Debate-Related Tweets

Somehow Luke Skywalker (Hamill), Solo, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) got roped into helping to celebrate Life Day with Chewie's family on Kashyyyk. There's also a quirky disco number to go along with awkward appearances by Art Carney (The Honeymooners) and Bea Arthur. While it was abhorred by all, including creator George Lucas himself, the world and the Internet doesn't forget. By all means, it was as hokey and terrible as everyone says it is, even for the 70s. It still didn't stray Lucas away from the irrelevant "humor" he created nearly 20 years later, starting with The Phantom Menace (1999).

That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020

Other things Hamill referenced during the debate is the lack of condemnation from Trump of the right-wing white supremacist Proud Boys tweeting. "It was also embarrassing when tRUMP, after being asked to condemn white supremacists, replied: "Proud boys, stand back and stand by." It was beyond embarrassing; it was downright shameful. #TheWholeWorldIsWatching #EmbarrassmentInChief". He also "graciously" thanked Biden for his transparency when he mocked Trump. The latter accused him of using "listening devices and performance enhancers," showing a pick of his earbuds and a pint of salted peanut butter chocolate flecks ice cream.

It was also embarrassing when tRUMP, after being asked to condemn white supremacists, replied: "Proud boys, stand back and stand by." It was beyond embarrassing, it was downright shameful.#TheWholeWorldIsWatching #EmbarrassmentInChief https://t.co/iJh38IJyEn — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020

Thank you for your transparency, Mr. Vice President. Now please reveal to the American public where we can get our hands on a pint of that Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks ice cream.😋 https://t.co/xz0Snt5qO6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020