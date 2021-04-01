Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi- Ahmed Best Nixes Jar Jar Binks Return

With the cast largely rounded out for the upcoming Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, we can count on at least one familiar name from the universe who's not returning is Ahmed Best, who's played Jar Jar Binks in the prequels and animated series The Clone Wars. While he can technically also play another character altogether, but the actor took to social media to say, "Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would've loved to be a part of it. But I'm ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things."

Best Dealing with Star Wars Toxic Fandom

Since the Gungan Jar Jar was originally introduced in The Phantom Menace, the character's been met with a mixed reception. While younger audiences embraced his goofy nature, older fans largely scorned the character and by extension the actor, who's received his fair share of threats and harassment from toxic fans. Best was largely open about the lengths from his depression that came from the negativity. Other targets included Anakin Skywalker actors in Jake Lloyd and Hayden Christensen as well as sequel actors Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran.

No Hard Feelings

While things improved in recent years within the Star Wars community, Best hasn't shied away from the franchise hosting the Disney+ youth game show called Jedi Temple Challenge as host Jedi Master Kelleran Beq. The actor also hasn't been above reprising Jar Jar in other media whether if it's lending his voice to video games or parody like Adult Swim's Robot Chicken. As Best noted from his tweet, there are other prequel actors who join star Ewan McGregor in the upcoming Obi-Wan (playing the title character) like Christensen, Joel Edgerton, and Bonnie Piesse. The series also stars Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would've loved to be a part of it. But I'm ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things. https://t.co/5bzLq9yslh — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) March 29, 2021