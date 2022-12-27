Star Wars: The Bad Batch Rolls Out Omega & Hunter Season 2 Posters

Earlier this month, fans of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Bad Batch were treated to a whole bunch of good news regarding the animated series' second season return. Along with a very cool key art poster and official trailer that do a nice job of setting a tone for the season, we also learned that the series would be hitting screens not long after the start of the new year (January 4th, to be precise). That means we're only slightly more than a week away, so what better time to get to know our main players than with some character profile key art posters, right? Good, because that's what the streamer & studio thought, kicking things off with a chance to get up close & personal with Omega and Hunter- take a look:

Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as the voice of Omega. Rhea Perlman (The Mindy Project, Cheers) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (It's Pony, The Owl House) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart, and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Black-ish) makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa. With the second season set to hit screens on January 4, 2023, here's a look at the official trailer for the streaming series:

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, "The Clone Wars"), Athena Portillo ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels"), Brad Rau ("Rebels," "Resistance"), Jennifer Corbett ("Resistance," NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, "Rebels") with Josh Rimes ("Resistance," "Visions") and Alex Spotswood ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels") as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor. The series returns for its second season on January 4, 2023, on the Disney+ streaming service.