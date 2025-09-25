Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars, star wars visions

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3: Nine Anime Studios, Nine Unique Stories

Set to hit Disney+ on October 29th, here's a look at the official trailer released for Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions Volume 3.

Article Summary Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 debuts on Disney+ October 29th with nine new anime-inspired tales.

Nine top anime studios bring unique stories to the Star Wars universe in this animated anthology.

Official trailer released, showcasing diverse art styles and exciting new characters in the galaxy.

Episodes feature epic battles, new Jedi lore, and the return of fan-favorite stories and creators.

During the final day of Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, animation fans learned that Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions would be back for Volume 3 this October (along with Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, a new animated limited series that continues the story of Lah Kara). Shortly after, we were treated to the rundown of all nine chapters of the third volume (including overviews), as well as an image gallery from the event that included some sneak peeks at some episode designs. From there, a new key art poster for the animated anthology series' return (set for October 29th) was released during Anime NYC. Now, we're getting a look at the official trailer, which we have waiting for you above.

David Production – "BLACK" (Directed by Shinya Ohira): A psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, and life and death plays out in the haunted psyche of an Imperial trooper who is on the cusp of defeat.

Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA – "The Duel: Payback" (Directed by Takanobu Mizuno): With the help of some unexpected allies, Ronin faces off against his greatest foe – a twisted Jedi known as the Grand Master who is bent on revenge.

Kinema Citrus – "The Lost Ones" (Directed by Hitoshi Haga): After assisting refugees escape a natural disaster, an incognito F is forced to confront the ghosts of her past when their refugee ship is intercepted by the Empire.

Kinema Citrus – "Yuko's Treasure" (Directed by Masaki Tachibana): A sheltered orphan teams with a street rat kid to rescue his droid caregiver and find a long lost treasure.

Polygon Pictures – "The Bird of Paradise" (Directed by Tadahiro Yoshihira): After she is blinded in battle, a hot-headed Jedi padawan must undergo a series of spiritual trials in order to overcome the temptation of the Dark Side.

Production I.G – "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" (Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani): Pursued by Jedi Hunters and blasted adrift into space, Kara encounters a seemingly abandoned ship tended to by a mysterious droid.

Project Studio Q – "The Song of Four Wings" (Directed by Hiroyasu Kobayashi): A princess-turned-rebel protects a child from the might of the Empire on a snowbound planet.

TRIGGER – "The Smuggler" (Directed by Masahiko Otsuka): A smuggler, desperate for a quick payday, agrees to take on a job to bring a wanted young prince to safety as the Empire pursues.

WIT Studio – "The Bounty Hunter" (Directed by Junichi Yamamoto): A rogue bounty hunter takes on a job for a shady industrialist that has unexpected consequences for her and her droid.

During the presentation (and during the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 livestream), a preview reel was shown that featured the voices of Ami Maeshima, Yasuko Hatori, Takako Honda, Yume Miyamoto, Makoto Koichi, and Chinatsu Akasaki from the Original Language cast, and George Takei, Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Kishiyama, Lincoln Bonilla, Jimmie Yamaguchi, Mike Bodie, and Stephanie Hsu from the English dub. Lucasfilm produces Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, which is executive produced by James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, and Justin Leach. Flannery Huntley and Kanako Shirasaki are set to produce.

