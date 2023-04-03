Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Short Finds Nubs on Special Mission Premiering on "Star Wars Day" (May 4th), here's the newest short for Lucasfilm, Disney+ & Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

On "Star Wars Day" (May 4, 2023), viewers will be introduced to the universe of Disney+ & Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. The cast includes Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. With only a little more than a month to go, we have a new short to pass along that focuses on Nubs's mission to secure a special flower. One not-so-small problem? Nubs isn't the only one after it…

With the original animated series set to hit Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4th (of course), here's a look at the four Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures shorts that have been released so far, introducing us to the show's main players:

Produced by Lucasfilm for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson (Puppy Dog Pals) serves as showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour (Elena of Avalor) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals) is producer; and Lamont Magee (Black Lightning) is consulting producer. The animated series' debut will also coincide with the return of the adult animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions for a second season. Now, here's a look back at the tweet confirming the series' premiere date:

See Master Yoda, Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs, & their friends Nash and RJ-83 in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premiering on @DisneyPlus and Disney Junior May 4.