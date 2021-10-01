Stargate SG-1 & Atlantis Cast Members To Perform AI-Driven Table Read

What might start initially as good, harmless fun or an ominous precedent of Twilight Zone-like proportions, four actors from the Stargate will participate in a unique table read driven by The Companion, an AI that has been fed scripts from the franchise's past. Led by TV franchise creator Brad Wright and Google AI's Laurence Moroney, the collaborative project produced a comprehensive script that will be read by stars from SG-1 and Atlantis, which ironically enough are two of the more scientifically driven characters from both series.

Confirmed for the project are Amanda Tapping (General Samantha Carter) and Michael Shanks (Dr. Daniel Jackson) from SG-1 and Jewel Staite (Dr. Jennifer Keller) and David Hewlett (Dr. Rodney McKay) from Atlantis. The Companion told Gateworld that the table read scheduled for November 6 will be a pre-recorded conversation, but the premiere will include some fan engagement and likely some Q&A. Access to the event is dependent on signup either through a monthly or annual membership. The monthly runs at $6.99 while going annual lowers the monthly cost to $4.33.

Stargate SG-1, based on the 1994 film from Dean Devlin and director Roland Emmerich, premiered in 1997 on Showtime and ran for 10 seasons wrapping its run on SyFy in 2007 with Wright co-creating with Jonathan Glassner. It originally also starred Richard Dean Anderson, Christopher Judge, and Don S. Davis. In 2004, Wright and Robert C. Cooper created Stargate: Atlantis for SyFy where it ran for five seasons falling just shy of 100 episodes ending its run in 2009. The series also starred Joe Flanigan, Rachel Luttrel, Jason Mamoa, Torri Higginson, Paul McGillion, David Nykl,, and Chuck Campbell. Tapping joined the cast at one point while Hewlett originally appeared in SG-1 before starring Atlantis. The franchise's run on SyFy ended with the short-lived Stargate Universe that lasted only two seasons from 2009-2011.

